Lenskart, Groww parent to launch $1.7B IPOs in October

Lenskart's IPO to include fresh issue, shareholder sales

Lenskart, founded in 2010, runs over 2,700 eyewear stores across India and owns brands like John Jacobs and Vincent Chase. In FY24, it pulled in ₹6,653 crore revenue with ₹297 crore profit. The IPO includes a fresh issue plus share sales from big investors like SoftBank and Temasek.

Billionbrains operates Groww—the country's largest retail investment platform—and is backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Its IPO will offer both new shares and stakes from existing investors.