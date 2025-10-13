NPS gets a makeover: What is Multiple Schemes Framework

How to choose the right mix for you

With MSF, pension fund managers can offer tailored options—like UTI's Wealth Builder NPS (focused on mid-cap companies outside the top 100, with up to 100% equity exposure, but only among the top 200 companies by market capitalization), HDFC's Surakshit Income Fund (mostly bonds), or ICICI's 'My Family My Future' (designed for women and families with flexible equity).

Heads up though: these new plans charge higher management fees than before.

Also worth noting—government employees still need private accounts to access these new features.

If you're considering NPS now, it's smart to check which mix fits your needs best.