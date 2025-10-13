Rubicon Research IPO subscribed 48 times on final day

Rubicon Research, a pharmaceutical company, has seen its initial public offering (IPO) subscribed 48 times on the third day of bidding today. The company's IPO received bids for over 179.32 crore shares against the 1.64 crore shares on offer, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The issue will close today and has a price band of ₹461-485 per share.

Investor participation Fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore The retail individual investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed 26 times, while the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 80.07 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 39.84 times. On Wednesday, Rubicon Research announced it had mobilized ₹619 crore from anchor investors for its IPO. The company's public offering consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of ₹877.5 crore by promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

Shareholding reduction Rubicon Research to use proceeds from fresh issue for debt After the IPO, General Atlantic's shareholding will reduce to over 35%. The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for debt repayment and inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes. In a public announcement on Wednesday, Rubicon Research said Kotak Mutual Fund and Motilal Mutual Fund have together invested some ₹169 crore in the pharmaceutical firm.