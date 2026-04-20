Lenskart shares dip amid ongoing religious symbol controversy

Lenskart Solutions , a leading eyewear retailer, witnessed a nearly 5% drop in its shares on Monday. The decline comes amid ongoing online criticism over the company's alleged restrictions on religious symbols in its in-store dress code. The backlash has continued even after Lenskart's founder and CEO Peyush Bansal clarified the matter.

Policy backlash The controversy explained Lenskart has been criticized for an alleged internal grooming policy that appeared to restrict visible religious attire. The document reportedly banned certain religious symbols, including bindi and tilak, sparking outrage and calls for a boycott. Responding to the uproar, Bansal clarified that the viral document was an "outdated version" and does not reflect the company's current stance.

Policy revision Lenskart updates 'in-store style guide' In response to the backlash, Lenskart issued a public apology and released a revised 'In-Store Style Guide.' The new guidelines allow employees to wear religious and cultural symbols at work. It explicitly welcomes all symbols of faith carried by team members, including bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban.

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