Lenskart, Wakefit among 6 firms to receive SEBI IPO nod

Lenskart and Wakefit's plans for their IPOs

Lenskart plans to use its ₹2,150 crore raise to open more stores and upgrade its tech. Wakefit's IPO will help them set up new outlets and ramp up marketing.

Other companies like Tenneco Clean Air India (₹3,000 crore offer-for-sale), Waterways Leisure Tourism (₹727 crore IPO, with ₹552.53 crore for lease expenses), Shree Ram Twistex (funding renewable energy projects), and Lamtuf (expanding manufacturing in Telangana) are also joining the action.