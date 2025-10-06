Next Article
Lenskart, Wakefit among 6 firms to receive SEBI IPO nod
Business
SEBI has just cleared the way for six companies—including Lenskart and Wakefit—to launch their IPOs, aiming to raise over ₹6,500 crore in total.
The approvals came through in early October 2024, after these firms submitted proposals earlier this year.
Lenskart and Wakefit's plans for their IPOs
Lenskart plans to use its ₹2,150 crore raise to open more stores and upgrade its tech. Wakefit's IPO will help them set up new outlets and ramp up marketing.
Other companies like Tenneco Clean Air India (₹3,000 crore offer-for-sale), Waterways Leisure Tourism (₹727 crore IPO, with ₹552.53 crore for lease expenses), Shree Ram Twistex (funding renewable energy projects), and Lamtuf (expanding manufacturing in Telangana) are also joining the action.