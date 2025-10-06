Next Article
Trent's revenue hits ₹5,002cr in Q2FY26, driven by Zudio stores
Business
Trent Ltd, a retail firm of Tata Group, just reported a 17% jump in revenue for July-September 2025, reaching ₹5,002 crore—up from ₹4,260 crore the previous year.
This boost comes as Trent keeps growing its popular Westside and Zudio stores across India.
Trent's retail expansion continues with new store openings
Between July and September, Trent opened 13 new Westside locations and 40 more Zudio stores, bringing its total to 261 Westside and 806 Zudio outlets (including three in the UAE).
Even with this solid performance, Trent's stock dipped slightly by about 0.9% on Monday after the earnings news.