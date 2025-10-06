SC stops CBIC from demanding backdated IGST on aircraft parts Business Oct 06, 2025

The Supreme Court has blocked the tax department (CBIC) from demanding backdated IGST on aircraft parts that airlines like IndiGo sent abroad for repairs and then brought back.

The CBIC tried to apply a 2021 rule all the way back to 2017, but the court ruled that retrospective application was not permissible.

This move gives airlines much-needed clarity and saves them from nearly ₹100 crore in unexpected tax bills.