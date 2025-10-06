M-League posts 1st-ever profit after $44.9 million loss last year
M-League, the parent company of Bengaluru-based gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) and European card and board game studio GameDuell, just posted its first-ever net profit—$4.2 million—for FY25.
That's a major turnaround from last year's $44.9 million loss, fueled by a 30% revenue boost to $166.7 million.
Breaking down the numbers
India still drives 60% of M-League's earnings and grew by 14% this year—even with tough gaming bans and high taxes.
Europe saw an impressive 67% revenue spike thanks to GameDuell, while the US jumped by 78%, though from a smaller base.
Ad spend up by 33%
To get noticed, M-League amped up its ad spend by 33%, hitting $70.5 million.
At the same time, they trimmed employee costs by 17% through layoffs and platform changes.
Despite higher payment fees, overall expenses stayed steady—helping lock in that long-awaited profit for the group.