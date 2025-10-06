M-League posts 1st-ever profit after $44.9 million loss last year

India still drives 60% of M-League's earnings and grew by 14% this year—even with tough gaming bans and high taxes. Europe saw an impressive 67% revenue spike thanks to GameDuell, while the US jumped by 78%, though from a smaller base.

Ad spend up by 33%

To get noticed, M-League amped up its ad spend by 33%, hitting $70.5 million.

At the same time, they trimmed employee costs by 17% through layoffs and platform changes.

Despite higher payment fees, overall expenses stayed steady—helping lock in that long-awaited profit for the group.