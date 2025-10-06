SpaceX lands $1.1B US military launch contract Business Oct 06, 2025

SpaceX just scored big with the US Space Force, grabbing five out of seven major launch missions for 2027—worth a cool $714 million.

These missions include a mix of secret payloads and satellites that help keep US communications and security sharp.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) picked up the other two launches, valued at $428 million.