SpaceX lands $1.1B US military launch contract
SpaceX just scored big with the US Space Force, grabbing five out of seven major launch missions for 2027—worth a cool $714 million.
These missions include a mix of secret payloads and satellites that help keep US communications and security sharp.
United Launch Alliance (ULA) picked up the other two launches, valued at $428 million.
Blue Origin missed out because its New Glenn rocket wasn't ready
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket wasn't eligible because it still needs national security certification—a must-have for these kinds of jobs.
That process is tied to an upcoming NASA Mars mission, now delayed to late October 2025.
So, Blue Origin will have to wait until bids open again in fiscal year 2027.
SpaceX's dominance in the launch market
As Col. Eric Zarybnisky from the US Space Systems Command put it, space is "the ultimate high ground" for national security.
These contracts show how crucial fast-moving partnerships are between government and private companies—and highlight how SpaceX keeps leading the pack while others like Blue Origin work to catch up.