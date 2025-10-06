Next Article
US markets open higher despite looming government shutdown
The Nasdaq climbed 0.5% on Monday, shrugging off worries about a possible US government shutdown.
The Dow and S&P 500 also opened a bit higher, showing that investors stayed optimistic even with political uncertainty in the air.
AMD's AI partnership boosts market sentiment
A big reason for the upbeat market? AMD recently announced a chip-supply partnership with OpenAI, adding fresh energy to the growing list of AI deals keeping investor spirits up.
Even with concerns about a prolonged federal government shutdown, these tech partnerships are helping steady Wall Street's nerves.