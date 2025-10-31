Next Article
Lenskart's IPO fully subscribed on Day 1
Business
Lenskart's IPO kicked off with a bang—fully subscribed on the very first day.
Institutional investors led the charge, snapping up 1.42 times their quota, while retail investors and employees weren't far behind.
Even with some chatter about its high ₹70,000 crore valuation, demand stayed strong.
IPO details
Before opening to the public, Lenskart raised ₹3,268.3 crore from big-name anchor investors like SBI Mutual Fund and the Government of Singapore.
Shares are priced between ₹382-402 each, and the total IPO size is ₹7,278.02 crore. The offer closes November 4.