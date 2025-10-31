Lenskart's IPO fully subscribed on Day 1 Business Oct 31, 2025

Lenskart's IPO kicked off with a bang—fully subscribed on the very first day.

Institutional investors led the charge, snapping up 1.42 times their quota, while retail investors and employees weren't far behind.

Even with some chatter about its high ₹70,000 crore valuation, demand stayed strong.