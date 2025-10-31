Next Article
Amazon's Q3 revenue hits $180.2B, AWS growth accelerates
Business
Amazon just had a strong Q3—its revenue soared to $180.2 billion (up 13% from last year), and earnings per share hit $1.95.
AWS was a big driver, growing 20% to $33 billion, marking its fastest pace since 2022.
Investors clearly liked the news, sending Amazon's stock up by 13%.
Ad business grows, but job cuts loom
Amazon's ad business also grew fast, up 24% to $17.7 billion.
But there's a tough side: CEO Andy Jassy announced about 14,000 job cuts as part of efforts to make Amazon leaner and streamline operations.
Even with layoffs, Amazon isn't slowing down on cloud computing or AI—it's still investing heavily there.
For Q4, the company expects revenue between $206 billion and $213 billion, so it looks like they're feeling confident about what's next.