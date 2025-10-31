Amazon's Q3 revenue hits $180.2B, AWS growth accelerates

Ad business grows, but job cuts loom

Amazon's ad business also grew fast, up 24% to $17.7 billion.

But there's a tough side: CEO Andy Jassy announced about 14,000 job cuts as part of efforts to make Amazon leaner and streamline operations.

Even with layoffs, Amazon isn't slowing down on cloud computing or AI—it's still investing heavily there.

For Q4, the company expects revenue between $206 billion and $213 billion, so it looks like they're feeling confident about what's next.