Leon Black to testify privately before Congress in Epstein investigation

Sexual misconduct claims against Black, $62.5 million

Black has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women (two lawsuits have been dropped or dismissed, but one is still active).

He also settled a civil case with the US Virgin Islands for $62.5 million without admitting guilt.

An independent review found no link between Black and Epstein's crimes but did confirm that Black knew about Epstein's 2008 conviction, which keeps raising questions about their connection.