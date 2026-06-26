Leon Black to testify privately before Congress in Epstein investigation
Leon Black, former Apollo Global Management CEO, is set to testify privately before Congress on June 26 as part of the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's network.
Black says he didn't know about Epstein's crimes, even though he paid him $170 million for financial advice between 2012 and 2017.
A transcript of his testimony will be released later.
Sexual misconduct claims against Black, $62.5 million
Black has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women (two lawsuits have been dropped or dismissed, but one is still active).
He also settled a civil case with the US Virgin Islands for $62.5 million without admitting guilt.
An independent review found no link between Black and Epstein's crimes but did confirm that Black knew about Epstein's 2008 conviction, which keeps raising questions about their connection.