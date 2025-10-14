LG Electronics shares list at 50% premium over IPO price

LG Electronics India 's shares made a stellar debut on the stock market today, listing at a massive 50% premium over its IPO price. The company's shares were listed at ₹1,710.1 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a strong premium of 50.01%. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), they debuted even higher at ₹1,715 per share, a premium of 50.44%.

Market cap Market cap jumps to ₹1.16 lakh crore The company's market capitalization after the share listing stood at ₹1,16,409.47 crore. This is a significant jump from its valuation of ₹77,400 crore at the upper end of the IPO price band. The shares were offered in a price range of ₹1,080-1,140 per share during the IPO.

Subscription details LG Electronics IPO breaks records The ₹11,607 crore IPO of LG Electronics is the most subscribed public issue in the Indian stock market. It received bids worth nearly ₹4.5 lakh crore, beating Bajaj Housing Finance's previous record of ₹3.2 lakh crore. The overall subscription was 54.02 times with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing a whopping 166.51 times and non-institutional investors' quota getting 22.44 times subscription.