Trump slaps tariffs on foreign furniture, kitchen cabinets: Here's why

Tariffs could push up housing costs in the US

These tariffs start at 10% for timber and 25% for furniture and cabinets—but jump way higher on January 1, 2026 (up to 50% for cabinets).

Tariffs on imports from the UK are capped at 10%, and from the EU and Japan at 15%.

Experts warn this could push up housing costs even more in the US—bad news for anyone hoping to buy a home soon.

Plus, Canada (a major lumber supplier) will feel the hit too.