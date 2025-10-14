Next Article
Trump slaps tariffs on foreign furniture, kitchen cabinets: Here's why
Business
Donald Trump just announced fresh tariffs on softwood timber, furniture, and kitchen cabinets under an old trade law.
The move is already stirring up mixed reactions from industry experts and US trade partners.
Tariffs could push up housing costs in the US
These tariffs start at 10% for timber and 25% for furniture and cabinets—but jump way higher on January 1, 2026 (up to 50% for cabinets).
Tariffs on imports from the UK are capped at 10%, and from the EU and Japan at 15%.
Experts warn this could push up housing costs even more in the US—bad news for anyone hoping to buy a home soon.
Plus, Canada (a major lumber supplier) will feel the hit too.