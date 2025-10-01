LG Electronics India sets IPO price band: Details here
LG Electronics India is heading for a major IPO, setting its share price band at ₹1,080-₹1,140.
The company plans to raise up to ₹11,600 crore by offering 10.18 crore shares.
If all goes well, LG could become the biggest listed appliance maker in India with an estimated market value of about ₹77,500 crore ($8.7 billion).
LG's revenue and local production
LG Electronics India has led the appliance market here for 13 years straight and reported revenue of ₹21,557.12 crore in 2024.
Their "G-local" approach means they blend global tech with features Indian customers want—plus over 97% of their products are made locally and supported by a huge service network.
IPO details and bank backing
The IPO opens October 7 and closes October 9; allotment is set for October 10 and listing on October 14.
SEBI gave its approval last week and the final prospectus was filed today (September 30).
This marks India's fourth billion-dollar IPO in 2025—even as markets stay unpredictable—with top banks like Axis Bank and Morgan Stanley handling the process.