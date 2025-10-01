LG Electronics India sets IPO price band: Details here Business Oct 01, 2025

LG Electronics India is heading for a major IPO, setting its share price band at ₹1,080-₹1,140.

The company plans to raise up to ₹11,600 crore by offering 10.18 crore shares.

If all goes well, LG could become the biggest listed appliance maker in India with an estimated market value of about ₹77,500 crore ($8.7 billion).