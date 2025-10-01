Next Article
Why PVR INOX is being investigated by India's competition watchdog
Business
India's top competition watchdog, the CCI, is looking into PVR INOX after a complaint from the Film and Television Producers Guild.
The issue? PVR INOX is reportedly still charging a "virtual digital fee" to Indian producers—a cost that started back in 2007 to help cinemas switch from analog to digital but which, according to the Producers's Guild, has long been dropped elsewhere.
The CCI's order and next steps
The CCI's order (dated September 30, 2025) says there's enough reason to dig deeper, so investigators have 90 days to look into whether PVR INOX broke competition rules and who was responsible.
For now, it's just an investigation—no final decisions yet—but the focus is on making sure things are fair for everyone in the film industry.