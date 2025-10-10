LG Electronics India's IPO oversubscribed 54x: What to know
LG Electronics India's IPO just wrapped up, and it was oversubscribed 54.02 times—serious demand!
Shares were offered at ₹1,080-₹1,140 each, putting the company's value at ₹77,400 crore.
Share allotment happens Friday, and you'll see LG India on BSE and NSE from October 14.
LG India makes home appliances and consumer electronics
They're big in home appliances and consumer tech—think washing machines, fridges, TVs, ACs, and microwaves.
LG India serves both regular shoppers and businesses, and also handles installation and repairs through their Noida and Pune factories.
IPO details and shareholding pattern
The IPO was open to everyone: 50% of shares went to big institutional investors, 15% to non-institutional folks, and 35% to retail buyers.
After listing, LG's parent will own 85% (down from 100%).
With help from major banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, this IPO has made significant waves in the market.