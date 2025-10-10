'Tata Trusts board meeting': 4 trustees vote against Vijay Singh

Singh's resignation signals deeper governance issues

Singh's resignation after the vote marks a shift from Tata Trusts's usual consensus style and signals deeper governance issues.

With Tata Trusts holding 66% of Tata Sons and influencing 400 companies, these rifts could slow decisions and worry investors—especially after the group lost about $93 billion in market value over the past year.

The debate also touches on big changes like whether to list Tata Sons on the stock market, making this more than just an internal squabble.