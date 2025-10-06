LG Electronics IPO: ₹3,475cr raised from anchor investors
LG Electronics India just secured ₹3,475 crore from 149 anchor investors by selling shares at ₹1,140 each—right before its IPO opens on Tuesday.
Nearly half the money came from Indian mutual funds, while big global names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Blackrock also joined in.
The IPO values LG India at up to ₹77,500 crore (lower than the target set in the December filing), and shares are set to list on October 14, 2025.
LG's presence in India
LG Electronics India has been a major player in home appliances and consumer tech—think TVs, fridges, washing machines, and ACs.
They've built a huge presence across the country.
More on the IPO
This IPO was delayed due to market ups and downs since the December filing. It's now the second biggest public issue this week after Tata Capital.
Big banks like Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley are managing the process.
All proceeds will go back to LG's parent company in South Korea.