LG Electronics IPO: ₹3,475cr raised from anchor investors Business Oct 06, 2025

LG Electronics India just secured ₹3,475 crore from 149 anchor investors by selling shares at ₹1,140 each—right before its IPO opens on Tuesday.

Nearly half the money came from Indian mutual funds, while big global names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Blackrock also joined in.

The IPO values LG India at up to ₹77,500 crore (lower than the target set in the December filing), and shares are set to list on October 14, 2025.