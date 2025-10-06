PFRDA aims to triple NPS subscribers by 2030
India's Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is aiming big: they want to take National Pension System (NPS) subscribers from 80 million now to 250 million by 2030.
To get there, Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann says new reforms are coming in November, focusing on reaching more people in private and gig sectors as government workers move to a different pension plan.
New investment options and guaranteed returns
From October 1, the new rules let you mix and match multiple pension schemes—including putting up to all your money in equities if you want.
Proposed changes under consideration may allow you to invest in gold, silver, or companies outside the top-200 list.
Plus, new options for guaranteed returns and inflation protection are being considered—making retirement planning less of a guessing game.
Targeting new user groups for pensions
Since most government employees are already covered, PFRDA is turning its attention to groups like Farmer Producer Organizations, self-help groups, MSMEs, and platform workers.
They're sweetening the deal for distributors too—considering doubling commissions—and pushing for smoother digital sign-ups so more of India's workforce can get on board with pensions.