Meet the teen whose AI startup just raised $2.6 million
Business
Dhravya Shah, a 19-year-old from Mumbai, recently secured $2.6 million in seed funding for his AI startup Supermemory—with support from big names like Google's Jeff Dean.
Supermemory is tackling one of AI's toughest challenges: helping machines actually remember context by pulling insights from all kinds of messy, unstructured data.
The platform builds knowledge graphs for long-term recall
Supermemory acts as a universal memory tool for apps, building knowledge graphs so they can understand and recall information long-term—even from sources like Google Drive and supports multimodal inputs, potentially including video files.
Its real edge? Fast and efficient context retrieval, which is becoming a must-have as AI keeps getting smarter.