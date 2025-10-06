UPI goes global: Payments now in Qatar
India's UPI payment system just launched at Lulu Group stores across Qatar.
Announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, this move makes life easier for the 830,000 Indians living in Qatar—now they can pay instantly and affordably using their phones.
With this, Qatar becomes the eighth country to roll out UPI, cutting down on the need for cash or international cards.
How to pay using UPI
This launch is a team effort by NPCI International (NIPL), Qatar National Bank (QNB), and NETSTARS.
Shoppers can link several bank accounts to one mobile app and send money instantly—a feature of UPI that generally requires no card.
It's a smooth way to pay at checkout, especially for anyone used to UPI back home.
Why it matters
UPI already handles 85% of India's digital payments and nearly half of all real-time transactions worldwide—about 640 million every day!
Bringing it to Lulu stores means Indian travelers and merchants get a secure and budget-friendly alternative to old-school payment methods.
What's next?
Unlike traditional cross-border payments that are slow and pricey, UPI offers instant settlement with lower fees.
As more Qatari banks join in, expect even tighter financial connections between India and Qatar—and more digital payment options for everyone.