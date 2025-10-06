UPI goes global: Payments now in Qatar Business Oct 06, 2025

India's UPI payment system just launched at Lulu Group stores across Qatar.

Announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, this move makes life easier for the 830,000 Indians living in Qatar—now they can pay instantly and affordably using their phones.

With this, Qatar becomes the eighth country to roll out UPI, cutting down on the need for cash or international cards.