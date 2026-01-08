LG Electronics stock down 18% since listing: Hold or sell?

LG Electronics India 's shares fell by over 4% on January 8, following the end of a three-month shareholder lock-in period. The company's stock price hit ₹1,393.20 per share—the lowest since its debut in December last year. According to CNBC-TV18, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates that around 1.52 crore shares or about 2% of the company's equity have become eligible for trading post-lock-in expiration.

Stock journey Market debut and current performance LG Electronics India made a stellar market debut on December 10, listing at ₹1,710.10 per share on NSE, a 50% premium over the IPO price of ₹1,140 per share. The company's ₹11,607 crore IPO was oversubscribed more than 54 times. However, despite this strong start and the recent lock-in period expiration, LG's stock is currently trading about 18% lower than its listing price.

Market outlook Analyst insights on LG Electronics India's future Despite the recent dip in share price, analysts remain optimistic about LG Electronics India's long-term prospects. Nitant Darekar, a research analyst at Bonanza, highlighted the company's strong market position in washing machines and refrigerators. He also noted a ₹5,000 crore investment over four to five years as a sign of confidence in capacity expansion and export optionality under the Global South strategy.