LIC announces 1:1 bonus issue and ₹10 final dividend
Business
LIC just dropped some good news for its shareholders: a 1:1 bonus issue, which means you'll get one extra share (worth ₹10) for every share you already own.
Mark your calendars: the record date to qualify is May 29, 2026.
Plus, LIC is proposing a final dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
LIC Q4 profit ₹23,467cr up 23%
LIC wrapped up the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on a high note with net profit jumping 23% in Q4 to ₹23,467 crore.
Premium income grew by 11%, and new business value shot up more than 41%.
For the whole year, profits rose nearly 19% to ₹57,419 crore.
Assets under management also climbed past ₹57 lakh crore, while expense ratios improved, a solid performance all around.