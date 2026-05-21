LIC announces 1:1 bonus issue and ₹10 final dividend Business May 21, 2026

LIC just dropped some good news for its shareholders: a 1:1 bonus issue, which means you'll get one extra share (worth ₹10) for every share you already own.

Mark your calendars: the record date to qualify is May 29, 2026.

Plus, LIC is proposing a final dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).