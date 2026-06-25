LIC CFO Sunil Agrawal resigns, cites 'better prospects'

Unexpected departure

Agrawal's extensive experience in insurance sector

Agrawal joined LIC in March 2022, a pivotal time for the insurer as it prepared for its stock market debut. Prior to his stint at LIC, he spent over 12 years with Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and held leadership positions at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Notably, just months ago, on March 2, LIC had announced an extension of Agrawal's term by another year until March 1, 2027. However, he has now chosen to resign well ahead of this extended term.