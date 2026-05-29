Why LIC shares are down 50% today

Market reaction

Bonus issue was announced in April

In early morning trade, LIC shares were priced at ₹416.10, a 49.87% decrease from the previous close. The sharp fall is merely an adjustment for the 1:1 bonus issue announced by LIC in April. Under this scheme, shareholders get one additional equity share for each share they hold. This effectively doubles the company's paid-up equity share capital and leads to a downward adjustment in stock price on the ex-bonus date.