LIC to unveil March quarter results as brokerages expect growth

LIC 13% new premiums 7% APE

According to YES Securities, LIC saw a 13% jump in new business premiums and a 7% rise in annualized premium equivalent (APE) during the start of the fourth quarter.

Value of new business (VNB) margins are also likely up a bit due to smarter product choices.

Motilal Oswal points out that LIC's big agency network and push into bancassurance could boost profits further.

Investors will be listening for management's take on market share, regulatory changes, and how market swings might impact their investments going forward.