LIC to unveil March quarter results as brokerages expect growth
LIC is set to announce its March-quarter results, and investors are paying close attention.
With private insurers stepping up their game, all eyes are on how LIC's new business premiums, profit margins, and market share are holding up.
Brokerages expect solid growth thanks to LIC's focus on nonparticipating policies.
LIC 13% new premiums 7% APE
According to YES Securities, LIC saw a 13% jump in new business premiums and a 7% rise in annualized premium equivalent (APE) during the start of the fourth quarter.
Value of new business (VNB) margins are also likely up a bit due to smarter product choices.
Motilal Oswal points out that LIC's big agency network and push into bancassurance could boost profits further.
Investors will be listening for management's take on market share, regulatory changes, and how market swings might impact their investments going forward.