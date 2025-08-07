Next Article
LIC's Q1 profit jumps to ₹10,957 crore
LIC just shared its Q1 results for FY26, showing a 4% bump in overall profit to ₹10,957 crore compared to last year.
Premium income also went up by nearly 5%, hitting ₹1.19 lakh crore.
In short: India's biggest insurer is still going strong.
New business value up by over 20%
LIC's new business value jumped more than 20%, and individual premium sales saw a solid boost too.
The company now manages over ₹57 lakh crore in assets and holds onto a massive 63% share of India's life insurance market—meaning most people are still choosing LIC for their policies.