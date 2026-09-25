Lightspeed launches $250 million India Partners V to back AI startups
Business
Lightspeed just dropped a $250 million fund aimed at boosting AI startups in India.
Called Lightspeed India Partners V, the fund will start investing in the next couple of months.
It's a clear sign that Lightspeed sees big potential for AI innovation here, even though this fund is one-half the size of its last one from 2022.
Lightspeed doubles down on AI
This move lines up India's fundraising with Lightspeed's global strategy and shows it's doubling down on AI after backing names like Zepto and Sarvam AI.
With about $2.5 billion already invested across its India and Southeast Asia portfolio, Lightspeed is betting that the country's software talent can make waves in the global AI scene, right as rival firm Accel is making a similar move too.