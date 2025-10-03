AI skills matter more than fancy degrees: LinkedIn CEO

Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn and EVP of Microsoft Office and Copilot, has said that degrees from top colleges may not be as important in the future job market. Instead, he emphasized that people who have AI skills and are adaptable, forward-thinking, and ready to learn will be more valuable in the future. Roslansky made these remarks during a recent fireside chat at LinkedIn's San Francisco office.

Skill demand Shift in hiring preferences Roslansky said, "The future of work belongs not anymore to the people that have the fanciest degrees or went to the best colleges, but to the people who are adaptable, forward thinking, ready to learn." He added that this shift opens up opportunities in a way we've never seen before. A 2024 Microsoft survey found that 71% of business leaders would prefer an AI-skilled candidate over an experienced one without such skills.

Job market shift Surge in AI literacy demand LinkedIn data revealed that job postings requiring AI literacy have surged by nearly 70% year-on-year. This change reflects a broader trend in the job market, with employers increasingly prioritizing adaptability and other soft skills. Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn's chief economist, said at the company's AI in Work Day event that "adaptability is the new currency," highlighting how rapidly AI is changing employer expectations and job requirements.