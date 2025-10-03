AI skills matter more than fancy degrees: LinkedIn CEO
What's the story
Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn and EVP of Microsoft Office and Copilot, has said that degrees from top colleges may not be as important in the future job market. Instead, he emphasized that people who have AI skills and are adaptable, forward-thinking, and ready to learn will be more valuable in the future. Roslansky made these remarks during a recent fireside chat at LinkedIn's San Francisco office.
Skill demand
Shift in hiring preferences
Roslansky said, "The future of work belongs not anymore to the people that have the fanciest degrees or went to the best colleges, but to the people who are adaptable, forward thinking, ready to learn." He added that this shift opens up opportunities in a way we've never seen before. A 2024 Microsoft survey found that 71% of business leaders would prefer an AI-skilled candidate over an experienced one without such skills.
Job market shift
Surge in AI literacy demand
LinkedIn data revealed that job postings requiring AI literacy have surged by nearly 70% year-on-year. This change reflects a broader trend in the job market, with employers increasingly prioritizing adaptability and other soft skills. Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn's chief economist, said at the company's AI in Work Day event that "adaptability is the new currency," highlighting how rapidly AI is changing employer expectations and job requirements.
Skill retention
The human component
Despite the rise of AI in the workplace, Roslansky doesn't think that machines will completely replace humans. He believes that those who embrace AI will take over those who don't. However, he stresses the importance of interpersonal skills like empathy and communication in this new era. "The human component to all of this is going to be most people's secret weapon," Roslansky said.