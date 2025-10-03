Sify Infinit Spaces plans $500 million IPO, targets $3B valuation
Sify Infinit Spaces, a subsidiary of Sify Technologies, just got board approval for a $500 million IPO. The goal? To hit a $3 billion valuation and become India's first listed data-center operator.
Shares have a par value of ₹10 each, and the funds are earmarked for a big expansion into AI-ready and Tier-II city data centers.
Sify Infinit's growth story
Launched in 2000, Sify Infinit runs 14 data centers across six Indian cities, powering digital growth for over 500 clients.
Backed by Kotak Private Equity, it's set up to serve both massive tech companies and enterprises as India's demand for cloud and data services explodes.
India's data center demand is set to more than double over the next three years, and Sify Infinit plans to expand its capacity to keep up with this rapid digital shift.
Data center demand and investment in India
India's need for data centers is expected to more than double by 2028, requiring about $10.1 billion in new investment.
With recent regulatory changes making it easier to invest in this space, Sify Infinit's IPO could be a game-changer for how digital infrastructure gets funded in India.