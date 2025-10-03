Sify Infinit Spaces plans $500 million IPO, targets $3B valuation

Sify Infinit's growth story

Launched in 2000, Sify Infinit runs 14 data centers across six Indian cities, powering digital growth for over 500 clients.

Backed by Kotak Private Equity, it's set up to serve both massive tech companies and enterprises as India's demand for cloud and data services explodes.

India's data center demand is set to more than double over the next three years, and Sify Infinit plans to expand its capacity to keep up with this rapid digital shift.