Major shareholders oppose Musk's $1 trillion pay package

Some large Tesla shareholders, including New York City's Comptroller Brad Lander, are urging others to vote against Elon Musk's proposed $1 trillion pay package. They're worried about falling car sales, shrinking profits, and how the board is handling things. The final vote happens at Tesla's annual meeting in November 2025.

Musk's potential pay package If approved, Musk could get up to at least 25% of Tesla—worth around $1 trillion—but only if the company hits some wild targets: an $8.5 trillion market cap, 20 million cars delivered, a million robotaxis and robots each, plus 10 million Full Self-Driving subscriptions.

Miss a target? He gets nothing for that part.

Tesla says deal helps Musk pursue big goals Tesla says the deal motivates Musk to chase big goals that benefit everyone who owns stock.

They point out investors have seen a huge 49% yearly return since 2018 with Musk at the helm.