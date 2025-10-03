Edelweiss's hybrid long-short fund mixes derivatives, debt, and special situations

Altiva aims for steady growth by investing flexibly: it can put 25-75% in both equity and debt, plus use strategies like covered calls or straddles. It also looks at unique opportunities like IPOs and buybacks. The fund keeps risk in check by controlling its net equity exposure (no risky short-only bets) and lets investors redeem twice a week.

Minimum investment set at ₹10 lakh

You'll need at least ₹10 lakh to get in (or ₹1 lakh if you're an accredited investor).

Edelweiss joins SBI and Quant as early movers with hybrid SIFs.

One perk: long-term capital gains are taxed at about 12.5%, which is better than some alternative funds—making it a bit more wallet-friendly for big investors looking for something beyond the usual mutual funds.