LinkedIn says higher interest rates caused 20% hiring drop
Business
LinkedIn has seen around a 20% drop in hiring since 2022, but it's not because of AI.
Blake Lawit, LinkedIn's chief global affairs and legal officer, shared at the World Economy Summit that the real reason is higher interest rates.
LinkedIn has not seen AI impacts in customer support, administrative, or marketing roles.
Blake Lawit: Job skills changed 25%
Lawit pointed out that young people entering the workforce aren't being left behind compared to older workers.
Everyone's feeling the shift.
While AI hasn't caused big changes yet, job skill requirements have already changed by 25% recently and could jump by 70% by 2030.
So staying adaptable might be more important than ever.