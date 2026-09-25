Liqvd Digital India IPO oversubscribed 5.08 times with 3,86,12,000 bids
Business
Liqvd Digital India Limited's IPO just wrapped up with a bang; it was oversubscribed by 5.08 times, pulling in bids for 3,86,12,000 equity shares when only about 75,94,000 were available.
Clearly, investors are excited about what this digital marketing company is building.
Liqvd Digital expands after AdLift acquisition
Noninstitutional investors (NIIs) led the pack, bidding more than 21 times their allotted shares, while retail investors and big institutions also showed solid interest.
Founded in 2013, Liqvd Digital has been expanding fast, especially after acquiring AdLift to add SEO and AI-powered content creation to its lineup.
Their client base now ranges from major corporations to startups, showing just how much they're growing in India's digital space.