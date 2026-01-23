LiveKit just hit unicorn status with $100 million raise
LiveKit, the AI platform behind voice and video tools, has raised $100 million in Series C funding led by Index Ventures, with backing from Salesforce Ventures and others.
It values the company at $1 billion.
What does LiveKit actually do?
LiveKit's tech helps big names like Salesforce and Tesla run AI-powered voice agents for things like customer support, sales, and even emergency services.
It's also used in mental health apps, tutoring platforms, triaging patients, and 911 dispatch centers.
Tools for developers include—Agent Builder (no local setup needed), telephony integrations (linking to phone networks), and Inference (an all-in-one API for speech-to-text and more).
Pricing made simple
Deploying an AI agent on LiveKit Cloud gives developers access to the platform's global network and observability features.