LiveKit just hit unicorn status with $100 million raise

What does LiveKit actually do?

LiveKit's tech helps big names like Salesforce and Tesla run AI-powered voice agents for things like customer support, sales, and even emergency services.

It's also used in mental health apps, tutoring platforms, triaging patients, and 911 dispatch centers.

Tools for developers include—Agent Builder (no local setup needed), telephony integrations (linking to phone networks), and Inference (an all-in-one API for speech-to-text and more).