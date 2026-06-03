Lloyds Banking Group IT glitch leaves thousands unable to bank

Lloyds, Halifax apologize, systems mostly restored

Lloyds and Halifax quickly apologized on social media, promising they were on it.

By 3pm things were mostly fixed, though some users were told to wait a bit before trying again.

This is actually Lloyds's second big tech fail this year: back in March, a bug exposed personal data from nearly 500,000 customers.

With more people banking online and fewer branches around, these glitches are raising serious questions about how reliable their systems really are.