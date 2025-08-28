Lodha Developers's shares dip 2% on Q1 results

Yearly performance shows positive growth

Even with a rough quarter, Lodha's yearly performance looks up: 2025 saw revenue jump to ₹13,779.50 crore and net profit nearly double from last year to ₹2,768 crore.

Plus, the company lowered its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.35 and boosted operating cash flow to ₹1,182 crore—signs it's keeping its finances healthy for the long run.