London-based Fresha raises $80 million from KKR, passes $1B valuation
Business
Fresha, a London-based app for booking beauty and wellness services, just scored $80 million from KKR's Next Generation Technology Growth fund, pushing its value past the $1 billion mark.
Since starting in 2015, Fresha has grown to connect more than 140,000 businesses worldwide and now handles more than 1 billion bookings every year.
Funding totals $285 million, plans international expansion
With this new funding (now totaling $285 million), Fresha plans to expand into more countries and roll out AI-powered features to make booking even smoother.
The company has more than doubled its business partners since 2021.
Backing from KKR signals that Fresha is leveling up for bigger things in the global beauty scene.