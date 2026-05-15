London-based Lightrock launches Accelerate7 $500 million fund for clean energy access
Lightrock, a London-based private equity firm, just rolled out Accelerate7, a $500 million fund aimed at backing companies making clean energy more accessible and sustainable.
The focus is on supporting growth in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa, with investments between $10 million and $50 million per company.
Accelerate7 supports solar, EVs, clean cooking
Accelerate7 is targeting big-impact areas like electricity access, clean cooking solutions, electric vehicles, and energy storage.
The fund has heavyweight support from Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor, and LGT.
Early investments include SolarSquare (rooftop solar), Sun King (solar-powered products), Euler Motors (electric vehicles), and ATEC Global (clean cooking technology).
With this launch, Lightrock's total commitment to the energy transition hits nearly $2 billion, showing they're serious about scaling up real-world climate solutions.