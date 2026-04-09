London court orders SpiceJet pay about $8 million to Sunbird France
SpiceJet has been ordered by a London court to pay about $8 million to Sunbird France 02 SAS.
The case is all about unpaid rent and maintenance for three aircraft engines, with maintenance accruals stretching back to November 2020 and unpaid rent dating from January 2022.
SpiceJet initially hired British solicitors but did not file a defense or response to Sunbird's application, so the judge sided with Sunbird.
Auditors question SpiceJet viability
This isn't the only headache for SpiceJet: money problems have been stacking up thanks to tough competition from airlines like Akasa Air and ongoing losses.
Auditors are even questioning whether the airline can keep running, especially after the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and the pandemic, and struggled through the pandemic.
Despite all this, SpiceJet hasn't commented on the latest court ruling yet.