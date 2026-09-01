London Stock Exchange offering tokenized shares with Payward in 2027
Business
Big news: The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is rolling out tokenized stocks next year, teaming up with Payward to make it happen.
This means shares from London-listed companies will soon be available as digital tokens, making trading more flexible and modern.
The launch depends on regulatory approval, but it's a clear step toward bringing digital assets into mainstream finance.
Tokenized shares trade outside market hours
With tokenization, investors can buy and sell shares anytime, not just during regular market hours.
Powered by blockchain tech, each token is backed by one share and can be traded across digital wallets and exchanges around the clock.
It's all part of LSE's push to boost liquidity, attract new listings, and increase trading capabilities outside of regular market hours.