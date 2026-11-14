Longtime Nexus partner Anup Gupta to leave in June 2027
Anup Gupta, a longtime partner at Nexus Venture Partners, just shared that he'll be stepping down from the firm in June 2027 after nearly 17 years.
In his LinkedIn post, he sounded genuinely excited about handing over his role and exploring what's next.
During his time at Nexus, Gupta played a big part in helping startups like Turtlemint, Kiwi, PaySense, and Onsurity grow.
Gupta's WNS Booz and eVentures background
Before Nexus, Gupta was group chief operating officer at WNS and helped drive its global expansion.
He kicked off his career at Booz & Company and spent time at venture capital firm eVentures India.
With degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta, he's also backed rising Indian startups like India Shelter Finance and WhiteHat Jr. making a real impact on the country's startup scene.