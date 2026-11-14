Longtime Nexus partner Anup Gupta to leave in June 2027

Anup Gupta, a longtime partner at Nexus Venture Partners, just shared that he'll be stepping down from the firm in June 2027 after nearly 17 years.

In his LinkedIn post, he sounded genuinely excited about handing over his role and exploring what's next.

During his time at Nexus, Gupta played a big part in helping startups like Turtlemint, Kiwi, PaySense, and Onsurity grow.