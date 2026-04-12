How Delhi NCR is lowering reliance on LPG for cooking

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is working to expand its piped natural gas (PNG) connections in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The company's Managing Director, Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, said they are ramping up their efforts from police stations to fast-food outlets. This comes after the West Asia conflict disrupted energy supplies. The Indian government is now promoting wider adoption of PNG as a more reliable alternative to LPG due to its diversified sourcing and lower reliance on Gulf nations.

Connection increase Targeting 5,000 PNG connections daily Before the West Asia crisis, IGL was providing 600-700 PNG connections per day. Now, that number has jumped to 2,100-2,200 a day. Chatiwal said their ultimate target is to ramp it up even further to 5,000 connections daily. The company is not just laying pipelines for households but also targeting fast-food chains affected by LPG supply disruptions after the government prioritized limited cooking gas for homes.

Expansion strategy PNG for police stations IGL is also working on providing PNG connections to all police stations in Delhi. This would help eliminate the hassle of arranging refills after cylinders run out of gas. The company has already provided over three million households with PNG in cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal and Fatehpur among others.

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