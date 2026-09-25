LPG use in India falls after more than a decade
For the first time in more than a decade, fewer Indian households are using LPG cylinders.
Between April and August 2026, the number of active customers fell by 6.2 million, dropping to 327.7 million.
Even the Ujjwala scheme, which helps low-income families get LPG connections, saw a dip of 600,000 customers.
Iran conflict disrupts India's LPG supply
A major reason is supply trouble: conflict in Iran has disrupted India's LPG imports from the Gulf, which before the war supplied about 90% of India's imports.
This led to new connections being paused and stricter checks to remove inactive accounts.
Meanwhile, many people in cities with piped natural gas (PNG) are switching over; nearly 600,000 PNG connections were added recently, especially in southern and western India where LPG losses were highest.