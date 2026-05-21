L&T launches India's largest ICSTI campus in Vadnagar Gujarat

ICSTI offers sponsored hands-on training

ICSTI offers hands-on courses lasting 45 to 90 days, all designed to get you ready for actual jobs in construction and manufacturing.

The best part? Training is fully sponsored with free boarding and lodging.

Already, over half of the first two batches landed jobs on big projects like the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train.

There are also options for career growth or even international placements after successful completion of the later 24-month NAPS period.