L&T Technology Services opens Engineering Intelligence Centre in Munich

Amit Chadha says Munich hub 'spoke'

According to CEO Amit Chadha, the Munich hub is a "spoke" connected to LTTS's main engineering centers in Bengaluru and Mysuru, so while big projects stay rooted in India, this new spot helps tailor solutions locally.

Key focus areas include physical AI, industrial automation, and software-defined systems.

LTTS is also planning a similar center in Santa Clara, US aiming to double its growth by ramping up its workforce skilled in AI.