LTTS and Cognite partner to deliver AI and data solutions

LTTS has set up a Cognite Centre of Excellence, already certifying more than 50 engineers in using these new AI technologies.

Their first project? Converting a manual mechanical-integrity process into a digital workflow for a global top-10 oil and gas company to identify risks and reduce downtime and safety events.

As Girish Rishi, chief executive officer of Cognite, put it, "We are excited and looking forward to pairing up with LTTS' Engineering Intelligence approach to drive value outcomes to our joint customers as AI becomes a mainstay of modern manufacturing across the world."

while Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of LTTS and a member of the Nasscom Executive Council, highlighted how blending their platforms will lead to smarter industrial apps.