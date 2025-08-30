Lucy Guo (30): Billionaire founder building creator subscription platform

Lucy Guo, in her early 30s, co-founded Scale AI and is now leading Passes Inc.—a platform helping influencers earn steady income from fan subscriptions. Passes, launched in late 2022, lets creators share exclusive content and interact directly with fans, competing with sites like Patreon and OnlyFans.

Guo started coding at Carnegie Mellon but left after winning a Thiel Fellowship in 2014.

She co-founded Scale AI (later selling a big stake to Meta for $14.3 billion), became a billionaire from her shares, then launched Passes to give creators smarter tools like AI-powered content testing.

Passes has already paid out tens of millions to thousands of creators, focusing on regular earnings instead of unpredictable brand deals.

Guo's goal: help influencers turn their creativity into real income with better resources.